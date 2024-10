TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN will update Cabinet on the Government’s approach to the Occupied Territories Bill.

The memo will outline the pathway to enable it to enact the Occupied Territories Bill but yesterday Martin warned that the legislation may not be passed during this Dáil term.

“It will take some time to legislate for this in my view because the existing bill is unconstitutional at the moment in terms of its current provisions and there are also issues around other aspects of the bill that would need to be substantially amended,” Martin said.

Updated Attorney General advice on the Bill was sought following an advisory ruling to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in July that said Israeli settlements in occupied areas of Palestine breach international law.

The ICJ concluded that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful – and that there is a duty on all States to prevent trade or any other assistance to the settlements.

Following a briefing by the Attorney General to leaders last week, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman and Taoiseach Simon Harris said they believed that legislation to deal with trade from occupied territories should be passed by TDs in this Government’s life time.

The Attorney General’s advice on the best approach to avoid a breach of EU law or the Irish constitution will be considered as part of the review, and a memo brought back to Government on the next steps.

Martin said he believed the context has changed since Senator Frances Black first introduced the bill in 2018.

“I think the context has changed because of the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion and I think any legislation would situate itself in the context of the ICJ advisory opinion – now the attorney general has provided comprehensive advice on this,” he said.

“I’ve been talking to Frances [Black] about this but it’s a difficult challenging path and there’s no point in pretending that it isn’t,” said Martin.

Separately, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will bring two memos on the Defective Concrete Blocks remediation scheme.

One will be to approve an order to add Sligo County Council to the remediation scheme, after it was approved by the Oireachtas last week.

There is an estimated 200 to 300 dwellings in the county affected by defective concrete blocks.

The other memo will be to make an order to increase the overall grant scheme cap by 10% from €420,000 to €462,000, along with a 10% increase in ancillary grants, for accommodation costs, storage costs and essential immediate repairs.

In addition, Cabinet will hear a proposal for The Open and the Women’s Open to be held in Portmarnock Golf Club.

Transport will seek Cabinet approval in principle for the extension of the Luas under the Luas Finglas project so a planning application can be lodged to An Bord Pleanála.

Minister Charlie McConalogue will tell Cabinet of his plans to boost numbers of young people taking up a career in farming.