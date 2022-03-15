Man (60s) dies in Co Offaly house fire

TULLAMORE GARDAÍ ARE investigating after a man in his early 60s died in a house fire in Co Offaly this morning.

The fatal fire occurred at a house in Screggan. The man’s body remains at the scene and the state pathologist has been notified.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services and the Garda Technical Bureau will examine the scene.

Gardaí said nobody else was injured in the incident.

