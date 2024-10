TWO ELDERLY MEN have died following a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry in Co Antrim.

The incident happened on the Frosses Road in Ballymoney at around 1.10pm yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement

The two men, aged 75 and 82, were the driver and passenger in the car.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said that PSNI officers “along with colleagues from other emergency services” attended the scene, “but sadly the driver of the car died at the scene, and the passenger died a short time later in hospital”.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 757 25/10/24.”

Information can also be submitted online.