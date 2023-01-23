Man in serious condition following crash in Offaly

A MAN IS in hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a minibus in Offaly today.

Gardaí said that at around 3pm, gardaí were alerted to a collision on the N80 between Tullamore and Derryclure.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. His condition is understood to be serious. Those in the minibus did not require hospital treatment.

A garda spokesman said: “A technical examination of the scene has been completed and the road has since reopened to traffic.

“Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the N80 between Tullamore and Derryclure at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.”