AMERICAN POP SINGER Olivia Rodrigo has said that a portion of the proceeds from the European leg of her world tour will go to a domestic violence charity.

It’s the latest philanthropic endeavour by the artist using her recently-established non-profit Fund 4 Good (a play on her hit song Good 4 U).

In a video posted to her Instagram story, the 21-year-old performer announced that Women Against Violence Europe (WAVE) would be the next organisation supported by her sold-out Guts tour.

“WAVE’s goal is to enable all women and their children to live free from violence,” she said.

“They offer specialised services like women’s shelters, helplines, rape crisis centres and advocacy organisations.”

Advertisement

WAVE is a network of over 170 NGOs that operate in 46 European countries.

“Join me in supporting this amazing cause,” Rodrigo told followers, directing them to a link where they can donate individually.

Her sold out tour is in promotion of her second studio album Guts, which was a critical and commercial success.

Rodrigo will tonight play her second Dublin show of the tour at the 3 Arena.

For her US shows that preceded it, the American National Network of Abortion Funds was the charity of choice.

Rodrigo even invited local non-profits to hand out condoms, emergency contraception pills, and lubricant for free to concertgoers.