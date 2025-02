A SURVIVOR OF the Omagh bombing has described the split-second devastation that claimed the lives of two of his young friends.

Shaun McLaughlin, 12, and Oran Doherty, eight, from Buncrana, Co Donegal as well as bride-to-be Esther Gibson, 36, from Beragh, Co Tyrone were remembered at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry on Monday.

The probe also heard for the first time in the commemorative hearings from a survivor of the Real IRA attack on the Co Tyrone town on 15 August 1998.

It came at the start of the second of four weeks of commemorative hearings to give the families of the 29 victims an opportunity to pay tribute to their lost loved ones.

Ronan McGrory was left with serious physical injuries but also with psychological injuries and said he felt like survivors were “just left behind”.

He had been among a group of Irish school boys on a day trip with a group of Spanish students who had been attending a summer programme in Buncrana.

Shaun and Oran, along with James Barker, 12, and two Spaniards, a group leader, Rocio Abad Ramos, 23, and student, Fernando Blasco Baselga, 12, were all killed in the outrage.

The outing was to the Ulster American Folk Park just outside Omagh, but the leaders had agreed to let the children finish off the day with a look around the shops in town.

McGrory said he had been 14 years old at the time and recalled a beautiful sunny day before the bomb went off.

In his statement to the inquiry, he said the only way he could describe it was like “being dead without knowing I was dead”.

He said he did not remember any particular sounds, just that he woke up holding a holy medal tightly in his hand and the day had transformed from beautiful and sunny to smoke.

He also said he did not think the boys who died would have had “the faintest idea of what happened”.

Police officers and firefighters inspecting the damage caused by a bomb explosion in Market Street, Omagh PA PA

Later, in hospital, he learned of the death of his friends on the television news which he described as the “worst moment of his life”.

In his statement he said he was “overcome by instant guilt”.

“We were the older ones and we were supposed to look after the younger ones, including Oran and James. I remember crying inconsolably. The funerals had already taken place,” he said, and replied yes when asked whether the moment changed his life.

“There was never any help. You were just left behind.”

McGrory closed his statement to the inquiry saying memories continue to haunt him and that he “resents that fact” that he had the chance to live his life, while Shaun did not.

He also said he was never able to get the names of those who rescued him to say thank you, and would like to thank them.

Inquiry chairman Lord Turnbull thanked McGrory for coming forward and being the first survivor of the bomb to give evidence to the public hearings.

‘Shaun never got off the bus’

Across the day at the Strule Arts Centre, the inquiry heard from the families of the two young boys and Miss Gibson.

A statement written by Shaun’s mother Patricia was read to the inquiry by her sister Marjorie McDaid, recalling her son as a happy boy who was excited to be going on the trip to Omagh with his friends.

His mother then described the harrowing hours after the blast and the devastating moment the bus arrived back in Buncrana and her son was not on it.

“I sat and watched all the other children get off the bus, but Shaun never got off the bus,” his mother said.

The statement recalled people lining the streets of towns on the journey to bring Shaun’s body back to Buncrana days after the bombing.

His mother also described his funeral as a “total farce”, as she expressed frustration that dignitaries appeared to be prioritised ahead of grieving families.

“There were too many important people there from the political parties, they all even had reserved seats, but there was no reserved seats for the three families who were burying their children,” she said.

Shaun McLaughlin with then-president Mary McAleese (right) PA PA

McLaughlin wrote of the “constant” and “relentless” battle to find answers as to what happened around the bombing.

She said her son had written a poem about the peace accord that he presented to then-president of Ireland Mary McAleese.

The poem was read to the inquiry.

It reads: “Orange and green, it doesn’t matter;

“United now, don’t shatter our dream;

“Scatter the seeds of peace over our land;

“So we can travel hand in hand across the bridge of hope.”

A song that used Shaun’s poem for part of its lyrics, which was recorded by the Omagh Community Choir, was then played to the inquiry as images of Shaun were displayed.