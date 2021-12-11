#Open journalism No news is bad news

Omicron could be dominant strain in UK by mid-December, experts warn

Concerns have risen in Northern Ireland about the rapid rate at which the Omicron variant is spreading in parts of Great Britain.

By Press Association Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 10:09 AM
DAILY COVID CASES in the United Kingdom have reached their highest level in almost a year as experts warned the Omicron variant could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove told a Cobra meeting of UK leaders yesterday: “We know the Omicron variant is doubling every two to three days in England, and possibly even faster in Scotland.

We know that 30% of reported cases in London are the Omicron variant and, of course, we only identified Omicron in this country a fortnight ago.

Analysis of Omicron by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also found two doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.

But the UKHSA said preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.

As of 9am yesterday, there had been a further 58,194 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK. The last time a higher daily figure was reported was on 9 January.

An additional 448 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the UK, bringing the total number to 1,265.

A breakdown shows 443 of the additional cases have been reported in England, one in Scotland and four in Wales.

No further cases have been reported in Northern Ireland.

Ireland has six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant so far.

NI concerns about Omicron’s spread in Britain

In Northern Ireland, there are increasing concerns about the rate of spread of the Omicron variant in Great Britain.

Despite this, there are no plans to change Covid regulations in Northern Ireland over the Christmas period, First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan said yesterday – but he warned that new hospitality restrictions in Ireland could lead to more people travelling across the border.

The DUP minister said that the Irish Government needed to “properly engage and communicate” with the Executive over changes to its regulations.

Although restrictions aren’t being introduced now, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Michael McBride warned that some Covid restrictions such as social distancing may need to be reintroduced in January.

Press Association

