One killed and more people missing after New Zealand volcano erupts on island

Source: PA Images

ONE PERSON HAS died and more fatalities are likely after a volcano erupted on a small New Zealand island.

New Zealand Police (NZP) said in a statement that fewer than 50 tourists were on or near White Island in the country’s Bay of Plenty when it erupted this afternoon (NZT).

“At this stage, we can confirm there has been one fatality, and based on the information we have it is likely there are others,” NZP said.

New Zealanders and foreign tourists are believed to be involved, police added.

“There remain a number of people on the island who are unaccounted for,” the statement said.

A volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) December 9, 2019 Source: National Emergency Management Agency /Twitter

St John medical responders said earlier they believed there were 20 people on the island who were injured and in need of medical treatment.

“My god,” wrote Michael Schade on Twitter as he posted video of the eruption.

“My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.”

His video showed a wall of ash and steam around the island and helicopters badly damaged and covered in ash.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said people who were injured in the eruption were being transported to shore.

She said the incident appeared to be “very significant”.

“All our thoughts are with those affected,” she said.