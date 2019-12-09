This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 9 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One killed and more people missing after New Zealand volcano erupts on island

More deaths are expected after the incident off the east coast of the North Island.

By Press Association Monday 9 Dec 2019, 6:46 AM
58 minutes ago 5,895 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4923572

Volcano. Source: PA Images

ONE PERSON HAS died and more fatalities are likely after a volcano erupted on a small New Zealand island.

New Zealand Police (NZP) said in a statement that fewer than 50 tourists were on or near White Island in the country’s Bay of Plenty when it erupted this afternoon (NZT). 

“At this stage, we can confirm there has been one fatality, and based on the information we have it is likely there are others,” NZP said.

New Zealanders and foreign tourists are believed to be involved, police added.

“There remain a number of people on the island who are unaccounted for,” the statement said.

St John medical responders said earlier they believed there were 20 people on the island who were injured and in need of medical treatment.

“My god,” wrote Michael Schade on Twitter as he posted video of the eruption.

“My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.”

His video showed a wall of ash and steam around the island and helicopters badly damaged and covered in ash.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said people who were injured in the eruption were being transported to shore.

She said the incident appeared to be “very significant”.

“All our thoughts are with those affected,” she said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie