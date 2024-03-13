One more confirmed case of measles recorded in Ireland this week

ONE MORE CASE of measles was confirmed this week by the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HSPC), bringing the total number of confirmed cases so far this year cases to two.

The confirmation of the case comes after the HSE yesterday issued an alert to passengers of a 9 March flight from Abu Dhabi to Dublin to make themselves known to the healthcare system after a suspected case was onboard.

In total there have been five probable cases recorded by the HPSC this year, the unit within the HSE tasked with monitoring and reporting diseases and sicknesses in Ireland.

Only one other case has been confirmed this year – the man who died in early February.

Each suspected case needs to be tested in a laboratory before being confirmed as measles or denotified. Several possible measles cases have been declassified in recent weeks.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

It typically starts with cold-like symptoms that develop about 10 days after a person gets infected. The person will get a rash a few days later.

Symptoms include:

Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough.

Sore red eyes.

A temperature of 38 degrees celsius or above.

A rash, which usually appear on the head and neck before spreading to the rest of the body.

The illness usually lasts for seven to 10 days. You can read more in our explainer on the disease here.

A new MMR (measles, mumps and rubella vaccine) catch-up vaccination programme is due to be rolled out amid fears of a possible outbreak here, the Department of Health announced last week.

Some 310,000 people will be eligible for the vaccine under the programme which is estimated to cost €4.6 million. The vaccines will be administered by GPs and HSE vaccination teams.

Under the new programme, which will run for 12 to 13 weeks, children and young adults not already vaccinated will be prioritised for vaccination.

Yesterday the health service’s public health team appealed to anyone on flight EY45 from Abu Dhabi to Dublin, which arrived on Saturday March 9 at 6.30am, to contact HSELive on 1800 700 700 (or +353 1240 8787 if calling from outside Ireland).

There is a particular appeal to any possible pregnant women, immunocompromised people, and anyone with a baby under 12 months in age who may have been on the flight to come forward.

It was advised that people in the outlined categories should immediately contact HSELive, as receiving treatment as soon as possible “may be beneficial”.

All passengers who were on the flight should be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles, especially until March 30 (21 days from the time of their possible exposure).