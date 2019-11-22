This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish owners of OnePlus smartphones had personal information accessed by unauthorised parties, firm warns

OnePlus said it took immediate steps to stop the intrusion and to reinforce security.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 22 Nov 2019, 8:22 PM
11 minutes ago 1,103 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4903179
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRISH OWNERS OF OnePlus branded phones have been warned that their personal information might have been accessed by hackers.

Many users this evening received an email from the company stating that part of their “order information was accessed by an unauthorised party”.

The company said that while payment information, passwords and accounts are safe, the users’ “name, contact number, email and shipping address may have been exposed”. 

OnePlus said it took immediate steps to stop the intrusion and to reinforce security. They said they continue to investigate the breach. 

The statement to customer reads: “We wanted to notify you of this so that you can be alert to people pretending to be OnePlus to get further information from you, or people asking you to buy products or services from them.

“OnePlus will never ask you for your passwords and any financial information should only be provided via a secure payment page on the OnePlus websiteor one of our partners if you are buying from us. 

“We are deeply sorry about this, and are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent further such incidents.” 

The exact number of phones to have been compromised in Ireland is not yet known.

TheJournal.ie has contacted OnePlus for comment. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie