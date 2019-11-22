Irish owners of OnePlus smartphones had personal information accessed by unauthorised parties, firm warns

IRISH OWNERS OF OnePlus branded phones have been warned that their personal information might have been accessed by hackers.

Many users this evening received an email from the company stating that part of their “order information was accessed by an unauthorised party”.

The company said that while payment information, passwords and accounts are safe, the users’ “name, contact number, email and shipping address may have been exposed”.

OnePlus said it took immediate steps to stop the intrusion and to reinforce security. They said they continue to investigate the breach.

The statement to customer reads: “We wanted to notify you of this so that you can be alert to people pretending to be OnePlus to get further information from you, or people asking you to buy products or services from them.

“OnePlus will never ask you for your passwords and any financial information should only be provided via a secure payment page on the OnePlus websiteor one of our partners if you are buying from us.

“We are deeply sorry about this, and are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent further such incidents.”

The exact number of phones to have been compromised in Ireland is not yet known.

TheJournal.ie has contacted OnePlus for comment.