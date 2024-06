ONLINE APPLICATIONS FOR 184 cost rental apartments in Tallaght will open tomorrow.

The homes are located at Cookstown Gateway in Tallaght, Dublin and include a mix of studios, 1 and 2-bed apartments.

The online application portal opens at 12 noon tomorrow and will remain open for a week, and applications will be selected through a lottery process.

The homes have been delivered through an initiative of the Land Development Association (LDA) called ‘Project Tosaigh’.

The LDA is a commercial, State-sponsored body that was established in 2018 to coordinate land within public control that could provide affordable and social housing.

Its ‘Project Tosaigh’ initiative aims to accelerate the delivery of housing on sites with full planning permission that are not currently being developed by private sector owners due to financing and other constraints.

The project aims to deliver 5,000 affordable homes for purchase or rent by the end of 2026.

Cookstown Gateway

The rents at Cookstown Gateway are set at €1,000 for a studio apartment and €1,225 for a 1-bed, while rents for a 2-bed apartment start at €1,425.

The properties are A-rates and the development overlooks Cookstown Luas Stop on the Red Luas Line and is within walking distance of Tallaght University Hospital and The Square Shopping Centre.

A new grocery retailer is also due to open in the complex shortly.

Cookstown Gateway apartments

Applicants for cost rental homes must have a net household income of below €66,000 in Dublin, and €59,000 outside Dublin.

Would-be applicants have been advised to “familiarise themselves with the eligibility criteria” and to prepare the documentation they will need if selected through the lottery application process.

John Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of the LDA said the properties are “high quality, A-rated apartments in a great location at below market rents with security of tenure”.

Based on the New Tenancies Rent Index by the Residential Tenancies Board in Q4 of 2023, average rents in Dublin were €2,098 in the private rental sector.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for people looking to live in a well-connected and established community”, said Coleman.

He “strongly urged” potential applicants to “familiarise themselves with the application process and qualifying criteria to give themselves the best chance of securing” one of the apartments.