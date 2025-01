AFTER A YEAR jam-packed with elections in 2024, Ireland will again go to the polls this year to decide who will be the tenth Uachtaráin na hÉireann.

Though no one has officially threw their hat in the ring, The Journal recently published some names that might fancy their chances in a bid for the Áras.

Anyone who is an Irish citizen, over the age of 35 and thinks they have a chance at winning can seek to be nominated as a candidate. Half of the candidates in 2018 were private citizens, who had little-or-no background in politics.

Advertisement

People become candidates if they are nominated by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas (TDs or Senators), receive support from at least four of the 31 city or county councils or if they are already the President and nominate themselves.

It is common that candidates step down from the race if the incumbent seeks to be re-elected – but it is not necessary. In 2018, no candidate dropped out of the race after Michael D Higgins sought a second term.

Now that President Higgins can no longer nominate himself (incumbents can only do that once), voters will be heading to the polls later this year to decide.

So, today we’d like to know, who would you like to see on the ballot paper at this year’s Presidential election? And why?

Let us know in the comments.