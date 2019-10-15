This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Five arrested following investigation into suspected bogus 'slips and falls' insurance claims

Search warrants were executed at a number of solicitor’s offices, gardaí said.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 12:51 PM
19 minutes ago 3,500 Views 5 Comments
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in an operation involving suspected bogus insurance claims. 

Three men aged in their 40s, 20s and teens, and two females, aged in their 40s and 60s, were arrested today following searches carried out at a number of premises back in April.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) were leading an investigation into over 20 suspected bogus insurance claims which had been made, and in some cases involved payment being made to claimants. 

Gardaí also said that some claimants being investigated had used false identities and that the claims related to suspected bogus cases of injury sustained through slips and falls. 

The operation involved a number of garda units, including members of the Criminal Assets Bureau and the Armed Support Units, carrying out searches in the West Dublin area. 

Search warrants were executed at a number of solicitor’s offices, and following the searches, six high value cars and jewellery with a value in excess of €300,000 were seized. Documentation and financial records were also seized. 

At the time, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of special crime operations said:

“Garda Síochána is determined to identify all those persons who are involved in the making of bogus insurance claims and to maximise its potential to initiate prosecution, through engaging in coordinated operation activity.”

“Where financial gain has already been achieved by those involved in this form of criminality the Garda Síochána will utilise available legislation to identify relevant assets and target them for seizure,” he added. 

The five arrested are being held at Dublin garda stations and investigations are ongoing. 

