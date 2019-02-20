This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí arrest 23 people in crackdown on prolific shoplifters

The arrests happened over two days earlier this month.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 7:28 PM
1 hour ago 6,658 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4504660
Image: Shutterstock/X3M FOTO
Image: Shutterstock/X3M FOTO

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 23 people in an organised crackdown on thefts from shops across Limerick City.

As part of Operation Mierle, officers detained the suspected shoplifters in relation to 31 theft incidents at shops that happened last year.

As part of two days of action on 18 and 19 February, gardaí arrested 13 men and 10 women. 

In total:

  • Five people were arrested, charged and brought before the courts for nine incidents
  • 13 people were charged for 17 incidents and are to appear before the courts at a later date
  • One is to be dealt with by summons
  • One is to be dealt with by the Juvenile Diversion Programme
  • Three were issued adult cautions

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Sergeant Ber Leech said: “Operation Mierle has been running for a year now and we have had some prolific shoplifters arrested. However, the issue of people stealing from our business community is a constant battle.

“Whilst we have increased our high visibility patrols on our busy street and made some good arrests during our day of action, I would appeal to retailers to also be proactive.

“The most important thing to do if something is stolen from your business or where your work, call the Gardaí immediately. If any retailers in Limerick wish to discuss any aspect of keeping their business more secure, please contact me at Henry Street Garda Station.”

Comments are off as a number of people are before the courts

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Someone in Ireland has won the €175 million Euromillions jackpot
    231,357  120
    2
    		Winning EuroMillions €175 million jackpot ticket sold in north Dublin store
    121,360  63
    3
    		Irish Coast Guard staff and volunteers no longer allowed to use blue lights and sirens
    70,477  59
    Fora
    1
    		Virgin Media's TV ad sales have taken a hit for two and a half years - thanks to Brexit
    313  0
    2
    		'I wish I could operate in work with less sleep - the day isn't long enough'
    290  0
    3
    		A 'build it and they will come' mantra prompted more Germans to holiday in Ireland
    75  0
    The42
    1
    		'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    48,858  20
    2
    		13-week ban for Cheetahs player who cleared nose onto face of Connacht player
    41,091  50
    3
    		Player ratings: How Liverpool fared against Bayern Munich
    32,137  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So apparently, Tristan Thompson did the dirt on Khloe K with Kylie Jenner's best friend... it's The Dredge
    10,638  0
    2
    		Everything you need to know about Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF - but for how long more?
    9,530  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    2,701  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    Man pleads guilty to defrauding 8 people out of €1,952 worth of concert tickets that didn’t exist
    Regency trial collapses as murder charge against Patrick Hutch dropped
    RTÉ
    Inquiry to be considered after children reassured hearing was fine only to be told years later of impairment
    Inquiry to be considered after children reassured hearing was fine only to be told years later of impairment
    RTÉ says it could benefit from other TV channels 'going dark' with a no-deal Brexit
    'This will be tricky': Diplomacy at RTÉ after public urged broadcaster to boycott Eurovison 2019
    SINN FéIN
    Simon Harris survives motion of no confidence, as Fianna Fáil abstains
    Simon Harris survives motion of no confidence, as Fianna Fáil abstains
    Over 200,000 people have been through JobPath, but only 11,000 have held down jobs for over a year
    'Nothing to apologise for': McDonald refuses to retract remarks about next NI police chief
    POLL
    Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?
    Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?
    Trash or treasure: Where do you stand on hoarding old letters and greeting cards?
    Majority of people think construction contract for Children's Hospital should be re-tendered

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie