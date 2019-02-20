Gardaí arrest 23 people in crackdown on prolific shoplifters

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 23 people in an organised crackdown on thefts from shops across Limerick City.

As part of Operation Mierle, officers detained the suspected shoplifters in relation to 31 theft incidents at shops that happened last year.

As part of two days of action on 18 and 19 February, gardaí arrested 13 men and 10 women.

In total:

Five people were arrested, charged and brought before the courts for nine incidents

13 people were charged for 17 incidents and are to appear before the courts at a later date

One is to be dealt with by summons

One is to be dealt with by the Juvenile Diversion Programme

Three were issued adult cautions

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Sergeant Ber Leech said: “Operation Mierle has been running for a year now and we have had some prolific shoplifters arrested. However, the issue of people stealing from our business community is a constant battle.

“Whilst we have increased our high visibility patrols on our busy street and made some good arrests during our day of action, I would appeal to retailers to also be proactive.

“The most important thing to do if something is stolen from your business or where your work, call the Gardaí immediately. If any retailers in Limerick wish to discuss any aspect of keeping their business more secure, please contact me at Henry Street Garda Station.”

Comments are off as a number of people are before the courts