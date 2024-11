SUPPORT HAS RISEN for Sinn Féin since the general election campaign kicked off, with Fianna Fáil also rising slightly and Fine Gael dropping slightly, according to a new opinion poll.

The new Sunday­ Times/Opinions poll shows the main three parties grouped closely together while support for Independents/Others remains high.

The full breakdown of the parties is:

Fine Gael 23 (-1, since Oct)

Independents/Others 21 (-1)

Fianna Fáil 20 (+1)

Sinn Féin 18 (+2)

Social Democrats 6 (+1)

Labour 4 (-1)

Green Party 4 (nc)

PBP-Solidarity 2 (-1)

Aontú 2 (nc)

While still far below the huge support Sinn Féin received in recent years, the party will be happy that it clawed back some percentage in the the first week of the campaign. The changes to the parties are all within the margin of error, but the slight drop will still be sounding alarm bells for Fine Gael.

This weekend, many commentators have been highlighting a slow, muted first week to the election, with few stand out moments, though that is likely to change as polling day draws near.

Fine Gael and Labour are due to publish their manifestos later today, while prospective TDs will continue on the campaign trail.