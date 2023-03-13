Advertisement

Monday 13 March 2023 Dublin: 12°C
# Not much luck of the irish
Oscars 2023: Here are all your winners as Everything Everywhere All at Once cleans up
It was a somewhat disappointing night for the Irish.
594
0
12 minutes ago

DESPITE NINE NOMINATIONS, Banshees of Inisherin left the Dolby Theater in Hollywood empty-handed on a night that Everything Everywhere All at Once took home most of the spoils. 

The Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert film won in all the big categories including Best Picture, Best Directing, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Actress, Original Screenplay and Best Editing. 

With seven Oscars, it topped the leaderboard but was followed by All Quiet on the Western Front which beat Irish film An Cailín Ciúin in the international category on its way to four Academy Awards. 

There were two Irish wins to record with Best Live-Action Short going to Northern Irish film An Irish Goodbye and Dubliner Richard Baneham winning his second Oscar for visual effects for his work on the Avatar movies. 

The team behind An Irish Goodbye provided one of the moment’s of the night, singing happy birthday to the film’s star James Martin as he clutched his Oscar on stage. 

But without further ado, here are the rest of the winners from the 95th Academy Awards: 

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Directing

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Leading Role

michelle-yeoh-accepts-the-award-for-best-performance-by-an-actress-in-a-leading-role-for-everything-everywhere-all-at-once-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angele Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Leading Role

brendan-fraser-accepts-the-award-for-best-performance-by-an-actor-in-a-leading-role-for-the-whale-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ap-photochris-pizzelSource: Alamy Stock Photo

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Supporting Actress

jamie-lee-curtis-accepts-the-award-for-best-performance-by-an-actress-in-a-supporting-role-for-everything-everywhere-all-at-once-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Adapted Screenplay

sarah-polley-accepts-the-award-for-best-adapted-screenplay-for-women-talking-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ap-photochris-pizzello Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sarah Polley for Women Talking

Film Editing

Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cinematography

Jame Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Documentary Feature

Navalny

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Live-Action Short

tom-berkeley-left-and-ross-white-pose-with-the-award-for-best-live-action-short-film-for-an-irish-goodbye-in-the-press-room-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-ang Alamy Stock Photo Tom Berkeley and Ross White - filmmakers Alamy Stock Photo

An Irish Goodbye

Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers

Oscars monologue: 'We have nominees from every corner of Dublin here tonight'
An Irish Goodbye has won an Oscar - and they sang Happy Birthday to its star on stage

Animated Short

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse 

Original Score

Volker Bertelmann for All Quiet on the Western Front

Original Song

Naatu Naatu from RRR – music by M.M. Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose

Visual Effects

eric-saindon-from-left-richard-baneham-daniel-barrett-and-joe-letteri-accept-the-award-for-best-visual-effects-for-avatar-the-way-of-water-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-t Alamy Stock Photo Dubliner Richard Baneham makes his speech at the Dolby Theatre Alamy Stock Photo

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: The Way of Water

Sound

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor for Top Gear: Maverick

Costume Design

ruth-e-carter-poses-with-the-award-for-best-costume-design-for-black-panther-wakanda-forever-in-the-press-room-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Production Design

Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper for All Quiet on the Western Front

Makeup and Hairstyling

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley for The Whale

TheJournal.ie team
