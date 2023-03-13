Oscars 2023: Here are all your winners as Everything Everywhere All at Once cleans up

DESPITE NINE NOMINATIONS, Banshees of Inisherin left the Dolby Theater in Hollywood empty-handed on a night that Everything Everywhere All at Once took home most of the spoils.

The Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert film won in all the big categories including Best Picture, Best Directing, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Actress, Original Screenplay and Best Editing.

With seven Oscars, it topped the leaderboard but was followed by All Quiet on the Western Front which beat Irish film An Cailín Ciúin in the international category on its way to four Academy Awards.

There were two Irish wins to record with Best Live-Action Short going to Northern Irish film An Irish Goodbye and Dubliner Richard Baneham winning his second Oscar for visual effects for his work on the Avatar movies.

The team behind An Irish Goodbye provided one of the moment’s of the night, singing happy birthday to the film’s star James Martin as he clutched his Oscar on stage.

the guys who made An Irish Goodbye used their Oscar acceptance speech to have every A-lister in Hollywood sing Happy Birthday to their star, James Martin. iconic! pic.twitter.com/J4LLHwMla3 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

But without further ado, here are the rest of the winners from the 95th Academy Awards:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Directing

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once