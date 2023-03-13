Oscars 2023: Here are all your winners as Everything Everywhere All at Once cleans up

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DESPITE NINE NOMINATIONS, Banshees of Inisherin left the Dolby Theater in Hollywood empty-handed on a night that Everything Everywhere All at Once took home most of the spoils.
The Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert film won in all the big categories including Best Picture, Best Directing, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Actress, Original Screenplay and Best Editing.
With seven Oscars, it topped the leaderboard but was followed by All Quiet on the Western Front which beat Irish film An Cailín Ciúin in the international category on its way to four Academy Awards.
There were two Irish wins to record with Best Live-Action Short going to Northern Irish film An Irish Goodbye and Dubliner Richard Baneham winning his second Oscar for visual effects for his work on the Avatar movies.
The team behind An Irish Goodbye provided one of the moment’s of the night, singing happy birthday to the film’s star James Martin as he clutched his Oscar on stage.
the guys who made An Irish Goodbye used their Oscar acceptance speech to have every A-lister in Hollywood sing Happy Birthday to their star, James Martin. iconic! pic.twitter.com/J4LLHwMla3— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023
But without further ado, here are the rest of the winners from the 95th Academy Awards:
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley for Women Talking
Paul Rogers for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jame Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Navalny
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Elephant Whisperers
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
Volker Bertelmann for All Quiet on the Western Front
Naatu Naatu from RRR – music by M.M. Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: The Way of Water
Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper for All Quiet on the Western Front
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley for The Whale
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site