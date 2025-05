The aftermath at the scene of one of a number of suspected arson attacks in Rathkeale

A FINE GAEL councillor has called on his parry’s leader, Tánaiste Simon Harris, to help provide additional gardaí for Rathkeale, Co Limerick following four suspected arson attacks on homes in the town this morning.

Councillor Adam Teskey highlighted a visit to the town by Harris, as acting Minister for Justice Minister, in December 2022, who then promised additional Gardaí after a wave of violent feuding by Traveller families.

Speaking then, Harris pledged the additional Garda resources “would be forthcoming” in Rathkeale and that “no part of this country is beyond the reach of the law”.

Four properties located in and around the town were attacked with petrol bombs at around 4am this morning, one property was burnt out, and the other two homes were badly damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Cllr Teskey, who has previously called on the government for extra garda resources following violence in the town, said: “This further proves the point that we need additional Garda resources and I’m sick and tired of looking for resources for the area that I represent, and seem to be getting nowhere.

“Our local Superintendent that I have full confidence in, and his team, need to be appropriately resourced, and that means we need gardai in boots, on the street, rank and file members, we need to see more presence,” added Cllr Teskey

Gardai are investigating a number of lines of enquiry including that the co-ordinated attacks may have been retaliation following a previous serious incident in the town.

A reliable local source said this morning’s fire attacks were suspected to be linked to a local Traveller dispute.

“Four houses were petrol bombed overnight, the place is is lockdown, there are gardaí at the different scenes,” said the source.

“One house was completely destroyed, another is badly damaged and two more are also damaged,” they added.

Four fire brigade units from Rathkeale, Newcastle West and Foynes attended and quenched the flames.

Gardaí are to harvest and study any closed circuit television camera footage around the west County Limerick town in order to try to trace the individuals involved.

In a clear SOS to government, Cllr Teskey said the sanctioning of extra gardai for Rathkeale “has to happen immediately”,” said Cllr Teskey.

“We were given a commitment from the previous Minister for Justice, who is now the Tánaiste, that resources would be made available to the area, and that promise now needs to be fulfilled, or else it is simply another empty political promise that was given to us, and that is simply not good enough,” Cllr Teskey said.

“The people of Rathkeale have gone through enough and are sick and tired of seeing law and order out of control, it has to stop, and the resources need to be forthcoming. We shouldn’t have to be looking for resources they should be here.”

Cllr Teskey, who sits on the local Joint Policing Committee, he had concerns that Rathkeale was verging on “lawlessness” because of inadequate garda resources.

“The superintendent has my full confidence and support but he needs resources, and I would praise his and his team’s efforts to date.”

Separately, Cllr Teskey said the town was also wide open to the threats and impacts associated with drug dealing: “It’s tragic, we have seen the previous removal of the Drugs Unit from County Limerick taken away – that has to be restored and brought back and put in place.”

“We need to get back to basics in terms of old style policing. Here in Rathkeale, we are living in a state of prolonged lawlessness, and we need to go after the true criminals in this town.”

A member of the Garda Press Office said they were awaiting a report on the matter from local gardai.