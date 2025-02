MORE THAN 13,000 people are on driving test waiting lists in the Tallaght test centre, the highest figure in the country.

And while the RSA aims to have driving test wait times of 10 weeks, the average waiting time in Tallaght is 27 weeks, where 13,567 learner drivers were on a waiting list as of 31 January.

This figure of 13,567 includes people who are waiting for an invitation to sit their test or have had their application paused.

Nationwide, this figure is 126,115.

Meanwhile, the estimated wait for a person who submits an application to sit a driving test is at its longest at the Navan test centre, clocking in at 35 weeks.

“No one should be waiting over half a year for their driving test,” said Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward.

He said such waiting times are “totally unacceptable” and cause “great frustration”.

“They push up the costs of learning to drive and trap learner drivers in expensive insurance policies,” said Ward, who added that for some, learning to drive now costs over €3,000.

He added that the backlog can also result in disruptions to other “vital services, as students or workers who rely on their licence are waiting in limbo”.

“For example, there have been delays to the recruitment of Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus drivers, as well as to paramedics as they require a licence to start their course,” said Ward.

He also voiced concern that there are not enough permanent driving instructors.

Sinn Féin is set to table a motion in the Dáil calling on the government to “match the increased demand for driving tests with appropriate resources”.

“This means ending the over-reliance on temporary driving instructors and expediting the recruitment of permanent instructors,” said Ward.

Ward further stated that the “unsatisfactory performance of the RSA can’t be ignored” and that Sinn Féin is “calling for an urgent review of the mandate, resourcing and programme of work”.

Sinn Féin will also call on the government to “once and for all identify all the gaps in driving test centre locations and mandate the RSA and the OPW to fill them”.

“The deepening crisis requires the political will, ambition and resourcing to solve it,” said Ward.