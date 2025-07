OVER 22% OF the jobs at the International Protection Appeals Tribunal are currently sitting empty.

The International Protection Appeals Tribunal (IPAT) was established in December 2016 and is the appeal body for applicants for international protection.

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesperson Matt Carthy recently lodged a Parliamentary Question with Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan on the current number of vacancies in IPAT.

In response, O’Callaghan’s office revealed that there are currently 87 people employed with IPAT and 25 vacancies.

Carthy noted that this represents a vacancy rate of over 22% in relation to the overall staffing levels at IPAT.

O’Callaghan said his Department has been “actively recruiting for additional whole-time and part-time Tribunal Members over the last two years”.

He added that he “expects to be in a position to significantly increase the number of part-time and whole time Members between now and the end of 2025”.

O’Callaghan also noted that the number of staff at IPAT has increased from 37 at the start of 2023 to 87.

He further remarked that there’s been a “substantial increase in resourcing to IPAT through both its budget and staffing” and that its budget has increased by 95% since 2023.

While Carthy acknowledged a “notable increase in IPAT staff and budgeting”, he added that the “level of vacancy shows there are significant problems”.

“This level of vacancy is undoubtedly creating issues in terms of the length of time it is taking to process international protection applications, including those related to people from countries subjected to accelerated procedures,” said Carthy.

He added that the “current level of vacancies in IPAT also raises serious questions about the government’s plans in relation to the EU’s Asylum and Migration Pact”.



Carthy said additional staff will be required for IPAT under the government’s plans and that with the current level of vacancy, “it is hard to see how the government is going to deliver on its own plans and targets”.

Meanwhile, there are currently 614 staff within the International Protection Office (IPO), an increase of 190% since 2022.

However, there are 69 vacancies.

The IPO is responsible for examining and processing applications for international protection.

O’Callaghan remarked that recruitment and appointments are continuing.

He added that vacancies “need to be seen against the backdrop of dramatic expansion in staff numbers in recent years, such that the level of staff deployed in this field is by far the highest it has ever been”.

Meanwhile, the average tenure at the IPO is 21 months and 26 months within IPAT.

The Department of Justice has been approached for comment.