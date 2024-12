OVER 9,000 PAIRS of fake Nike runners have been seized after they were discovered at Dublin Port during a search of a freight shipment from China.

A number of search operations have been carried out by Revenue in Dublin, the Midlands, Rosslare and Shannon in the lead up to Christmas.

Among the items seized were boxes of runners, which Revenue estimated are worth a total of €1.9 million.

Large quantities of drugs and alcohol were also seized in various searches.

Around €350,000 worth of herbal cannabis, €162,400 of cocaine, and €15,640 worth of alcohol were found.

The herbal cannabis, cocaine and various other illicit drugs, were seized as a result of risk profiling, and with the assistance of detector dogs Sam, Grace and Ciara, by Revenue officers examining parcels.

Detector dog Sam Revenue Revenue

The drugs were detected inside parcels which had originated in the USA, the UK, Canada, Thailand, Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands, and were destined for addresses nationwide.

Separately, some of the €162,400 of cocaine was seized as a result of an intelligence led operation, when Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger who arrived into Dublin Airport, having disembarked a flight from France.

A man in his 30’s was arrested by gardaí as a result of this operation and has since appeared before the courts.