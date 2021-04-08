#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 8 April 2021
Advertisement

Over €25 million in contactless payments per day in February - BPFI

The BPFI said today the jump in contactless payments is a result of a higher transaction limit of €50.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 6:05 AM
10 minutes ago 127 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5402759

OVER €25 MILLION in contactless payments was spent per day in February highlighting an ongoing shift from cash to digital during Covid-19. 

Figures released today by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) show that 1.6 million payments were made per day in February totalling €733 million for the whole month. 

The BPFI said a jump in contactless payments is a result of a higher transaction limit of €50. The average payment value rose from €11.92 in February 2020 to €15.88 in February this year. 

Screenshot 2021-04-07 15.19.25 - Display 2 Source: BPFI

The Federation estimates that contactless payments accounted for one-third of the value of payments at the point of sale or in-store during February. 

“The increases we have seen both in terms of the daily and monthly trends in the year to February once again highlights the popularity and growth in contactless payments particularly when you consider that the country has been in the midst of a level 5 lockdown this February compared to a year ago when we were still living free of Covid restrictions of any sort,” BPFI CEO Brian Hayes said today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This underlines the ongoing shift from cash to digital and the fundamental change in people’s behaviour which will undoubtedly continue beyond the current pandemic.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie