MEMBERS OF THE Public Accounts Committee have expressed their strong disappointment at the Peter McVerry Trust for its refusal to appear before it to discuss a report on its financial difficulties.

The housing charity, which in 2023 received a €15m bailout from the Government, has once again refused to appear before the Oireachtas committee. It previously refused to appear before the committee last year.

In a statement, the organisation said it “acknowledges the invitation” but is not currently in a position to take part.

Responding to the invitation, the charity’s CEO Niall Mulligan said the organisation is “deeply appreciative” of the financial support and oversight arrangements that have been put in place to enable the charity to continue delivering its services.

However, he said the organisation has “nothing to add” in relation to the report that it has been invited to discuss.

The public statement issued by the organisation further stated that the reason it would not appear was because it is awaiting the completion of its audited financial statements for 2023.

“Once these audited accounts are available, they will be published and we will share relevant information with our stakeholders and the public as appropriate, including making representatives available for the appropriate Oireachtas committee in due course,” the statement said.

Social Democrats TD and PAC member Aidan Farrelly said it was “really regrettable that an organisation in receipt of €15m financial support from the State has chosen not to appear”.

He added that it “doesn’t bode well” for the work of the committee over the next term if organisations like the Peter McVerry Trust refuse to appear.

“If this kick-starts a trend in organisations opting out, then I think it leaves the committee with one hand tied behind its back to an extent,” Farrelly told The Journal.

“This is an explicit organisation that is fulfilling government policy in terms of homelessness and housing and is in receipt of a large sum of public money.

“I accept we need to see the financial accounts, but they should be available to answer questions. To simply not appear twice now is concerning,” he added.

Likewise, Fine Gael TD and PAC member James Geoghegan said the chairty should use the opportunity to “rebuild trust”.

“The bottom line is that at this stage, the investigations are complete, and they should just come before the Oireachtas to outline the measures that they’ve taken to date,” he said.

“I know full well the incredible work that the Peter McVerry Trust does, particularly in the area of Housing First. But that doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t come before a committee that’s dealing with governance and finance and to explain the issues that have arisen.”