#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 16 October 2021
Advertisement

'Not just a star, but a supernova': Tributes paid to Paddy Moloney on Late Late Show

The piper, composer and producer from Donnycarney in Dublin died earlier this week aged 83.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 9:36 AM
1 hour ago 2,341 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5576520

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

JOHN SHEAHAN OF The Dubliners and Finbar Furey led tributes to Paddy Moloney, founder of The Chieftains, on RTÉ’s Late Late Show last night. 

The piper, composer and producer from Donnycarney in Dublin died earlier this week aged 83. Moloney grew up in a musical family and played various instruments including the tin whistle – or ‘win tistle’ as he liked to call it – and uilleann pipes. 

Sheahan said Moloney was “not just a star, but a supernova after burning out”. 

“We’re left here in the shadows lingering and thinking of him,” he told presenter Ryan Tubridy. 

Sheahan and Moloney knew each other since childhood, and were in the same class in school in Marino, Dublin. 

Furey, who first met Moloney when he was 14, said he was shocked when he heard the news of his death. 

“I was at a wedding in Belfast … I heard the news when I got home. I was absolutely in shock because the last person I thought was Paddy, he was like someone who would be around forever,” he said. 

Singer Emmylou Harris also paid tribute to Moloney during last night’s show. 

Speaking in a pre-recorded video message, she said: “It was Paddy and The Chieftains who first introduced me to those turbulent rhythms and heartbreakingly beautiful melodies of traditional Irish music and really Paddy almost single-handedly brought it to the world stage. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“His passion and energy were something to behold but I also found that he was a joy to be around in studio and in the pub. Paddy will be sorely missed but his legacy will endure for generations to come. What a gift he gave to all of us.” 

The funeral of Paddy Moloney took place at St Kevin’s Church in Glendalough yesterday morning. 

Moloney originally formed The Chieftains in 1962. In their nearly six decade career they have been six-time Grammy Award winners and have been recognised internationally for reinventing Irish music and for transcending musical boundaries.

Over the decades they collaborated or performed with artists as diverse as Emmylou Harris, The Dubliners, Tom Jones and The Rolling Stones.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie