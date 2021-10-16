'Not just a star, but a supernova': Tributes paid to Paddy Moloney on Late Late Show

JOHN SHEAHAN OF The Dubliners and Finbar Furey led tributes to Paddy Moloney, founder of The Chieftains, on RTÉ’s Late Late Show last night.

The piper, composer and producer from Donnycarney in Dublin died earlier this week aged 83. Moloney grew up in a musical family and played various instruments including the tin whistle – or ‘win tistle’ as he liked to call it – and uilleann pipes.

Sheahan said Moloney was “not just a star, but a supernova after burning out”.

“We’re left here in the shadows lingering and thinking of him,” he told presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Sheahan and Moloney knew each other since childhood, and were in the same class in school in Marino, Dublin.

Furey, who first met Moloney when he was 14, said he was shocked when he heard the news of his death.

“I was at a wedding in Belfast … I heard the news when I got home. I was absolutely in shock because the last person I thought was Paddy, he was like someone who would be around forever,” he said.

"We're going to miss you Paddy, god rest your soul"@MichaelFlatley left us with a few words for Paddy Moloneys Tribute tonight 😌#LateLate | @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/eyhHhbgoNs — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) October 15, 2021

Singer Emmylou Harris also paid tribute to Moloney during last night’s show.

Speaking in a pre-recorded video message, she said: “It was Paddy and The Chieftains who first introduced me to those turbulent rhythms and heartbreakingly beautiful melodies of traditional Irish music and really Paddy almost single-handedly brought it to the world stage.

“His passion and energy were something to behold but I also found that he was a joy to be around in studio and in the pub. Paddy will be sorely missed but his legacy will endure for generations to come. What a gift he gave to all of us.”

"His passion and energy were something to behold"



Emmylou Harris shared a powerful tribute to Paddy Moloney.#LateLate | @RTELateLateShow pic.twitter.com/pesJU1Uvl0 — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) October 15, 2021

The funeral of Paddy Moloney took place at St Kevin’s Church in Glendalough yesterday morning.

Moloney originally formed The Chieftains in 1962. In their nearly six decade career they have been six-time Grammy Award winners and have been recognised internationally for reinventing Irish music and for transcending musical boundaries.

Over the decades they collaborated or performed with artists as diverse as Emmylou Harris, The Dubliners, Tom Jones and The Rolling Stones.