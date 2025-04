PAID STATUTORY SICK leave is to remain unchanged at five days per year, despite a commitment from the last government to expand it to 10 days.

It was the previous government’s policy, under legislation introduced in 2022, to expand paid sick leave to 10 days, with seven days promised in 2025 – but Fine Gael’s election manifesto proposed staying with five days per year, citing affordability concerns for businesses.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke TD made the announcement today, saying he was “committed to promoting working conditions in Ireland and boosting job creation”.

“I must also ensure that we create a regulatory environment that allows businesses to remain viable, and, indeed, to thrive,” Burke added.

Statutory paid sick leave was first introduced in 2023, providing workers with three days per calendar year. It was then increased to five days in 2024.

As it stands, the five days are paid at 70% of gross salary, with a cap of €110 per day.

Although former Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader had promised to eventually double the number of days to ten by 2026, his successor Simon Harris U-turned on that pledge in a move heavily criticised by the Labour Party, who were prospective coalition partners at the time.

Minister Burke said today that business owners and representative bodies had “consistently raised concerns about the cumulative impact of such regulatory measures in light of rising labour, input and energy costs”.

Those lobbying efforts were made by business interests in the retail and hospitality sectors, Burke said, adding that “Five days’ sick leave strikes the right balance”.

“It gives workers income protection for five days, after which Illness Benefit is there to support them,” he said.

The Sick Leave Act 2022 provides some financial protection to workers, often those in low-paid, precarious jobs, who are unfit to work due to illness or injury but who do not have access to a company sick leave scheme.