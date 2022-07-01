#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 1 July 2022
Advertisement

State parental leave expanded to seven weeks

New parents can now take up to seven weeks of paid leave as part of measures introduced by the Departments of Children and Social Protection.

By Emer Moreau Friday 1 Jul 2022, 1:25 PM
39 minutes ago 3,520 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5805133
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

NEW PARENTS CAN now take up to seven weeks of paid leave as part of measures introduced by the Departments of Children and Social Protection.

Parents could previously take up to five weeks off work, with financial support from the State.

Both parents are eligible for the payment of €250 per week.

Parents with a child under two years of age or who have adopted a child within the last two years can apply via mywelfare.ie.

It can be taken for seven consecutive weeks or in separate weekly blocks over a longer period.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “This is a support that we have increased over several Budgets and the significant raise in take-up demonstrates just how popular it is with parents.

“I believe strongly that the first few weeks and months spent with a new-born son or daughter is so important.

“We will ensure that mothers and fathers who experience that special occasion of welcoming their child into the world, will know that their State supports them.”

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman commented: “Welcoming a child into the world is one of the most important moments in a parent’s life. We want to ensure that new parents are supported to spend quality time with their babies in those first weeks and months, and be there to share special bonding moments.

“Since the formation of this Government, we have increased Parent’s Leave and Benefit from two weeks to seven weeks, enabling tens of thousands of new parents to take time away from work knowing that they are financially supported.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I am delighted that we have been able to support these parents to spend more time with their families, and I hope the increase we have announced today encourages even more parents to take up the offer of paid parent’s leave.”

The take-up of the supports has tripled since 2020.

Humphreys and O’Gorman have committed to further expansion of the scheme to nine weeks.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie