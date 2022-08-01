Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 1 August 2022
Advertisement

Monsoon rain and flooding kills 140 people in a week in Pakistan

The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.

By Press Association Monday 1 Aug 2022, 7:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,045 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5830787
Rescue workers helping people evacuate from a flooded area caused by heavy rains in Pakistan's southwest Baluchistan province on 26 July.
Image: Hamdan Khan
Rescue workers helping people evacuate from a flooded area caused by heavy rains in Pakistan's southwest Baluchistan province on 26 July.
Rescue workers helping people evacuate from a flooded area caused by heavy rains in Pakistan's southwest Baluchistan province on 26 July.
Image: Hamdan Khan

FLASH FLOODS TRIGGERED by monsoon rain have killed 140 more people in Pakistan’s flood-affected areas over the past week, officials said.

The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.

Rescue workers backed by the military have evacuated thousands of people, including women and children, from south-western Baluchistan province, in the north west and elsewhere since last week, when the government deployed helicopters to expand relief and rescue operations.

Deluges have destroyed or damaged nearly 37,000 homes in the flood-hit areas since June 14, according to a report released by the National Disaster and Management Authority.

Authorities are delivering food and other necessary items to flood victims across the country.

pakistan-monsoon-rains A flooded road caused by heavy rains in Lahore, Pakistan on 29 July. Source: K.M. Chaudary

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited flood-affected areas in Baluchistan today and promised financial support to those who have lost their homes in the floods.

More rain is expected this week in Pakistan, where the monsoon season runs from July to September.

Pakistan ranks eighth on a list of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the environment NGO Germwatch.

With the effects of climate change, extreme weather events like floods and heatwaves are happening more frequently and more intensely. Science shows this will continue as the global temperature rises.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie