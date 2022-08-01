Monsoon rain and flooding kills 140 people in a week in Pakistan

Rescue workers helping people evacuate from a flooded area caused by heavy rains in Pakistan's southwest Baluchistan province on 26 July.

FLASH FLOODS TRIGGERED by monsoon rain have killed 140 more people in Pakistan’s flood-affected areas over the past week, officials said.

The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.

Rescue workers backed by the military have evacuated thousands of people, including women and children, from south-western Baluchistan province, in the north west and elsewhere since last week, when the government deployed helicopters to expand relief and rescue operations.

Deluges have destroyed or damaged nearly 37,000 homes in the flood-hit areas since June 14, according to a report released by the National Disaster and Management Authority.

Authorities are delivering food and other necessary items to flood victims across the country.

A flooded road caused by heavy rains in Lahore, Pakistan on 29 July. Source: K.M. Chaudary

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited flood-affected areas in Baluchistan today and promised financial support to those who have lost their homes in the floods.

More rain is expected this week in Pakistan, where the monsoon season runs from July to September.

Pakistan ranks eighth on a list of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the environment NGO Germwatch.

With the effects of climate change, extreme weather events like floods and heatwaves are happening more frequently and more intensely. Science shows this will continue as the global temperature rises.