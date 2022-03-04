At least 30 dead after huge blast at Pakistani mosque

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
AT LEAST 30 people were killed and 56 wounded in a huge blast at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, a hospital official said today.
“We have declared an emergency at the hospitals,” said Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, confirming the death toll.
The blast in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar — around 190 kilometres (120 miles) west of the capital Islamabad — happened moments before Friday prayers, witnesses said.
“I saw a man firing at two policemen before he entered the mosque. Seconds later I heard a big bang,” said Zahid Khan.
It comes on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi between Pakistan and Australia, who haven’t toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.
The explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings, and frantic rescuers were seen ferrying the dead and wounded from the scene.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS