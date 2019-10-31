Train fire in Pakistan kills 65 after gas cylinder explosion

AT LEAST 65 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a fire on a passenger train in central Pakistan.

The fire is reported to have started after a gas cylinder carried by one of those travelling on the train exploded.

Television footage showed flames pouring out of the carriages as people could be heard crying in the incident near Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province.

“According to information reaching us from site of the accident, more than 65 people were killed and over 40 injured,” provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said.

The wounded were rushed to hospitals in the nearby city of Bahawalpur and elsewhere in Rahim Yar Khan district, she said, adding that only 18 of the bodies were identifiable.

Local media reports that some of the passengers had been cooking breakfast when the cylinder exploded.

“Terrible… train tragedy with gas cylinder carried by passenger exploding,” tweeted human rights minister Shireen Mazari.

Mazari said the train was the Tezgam, one of Pakistan’s oldest and most popular train services, which runs between the garrison city of Rawalpindi, adjacent to Islamabad, and the southern port city of Karachi.

Dozens of people could be seen crowded onto the tracks staring at the three burning carriages, which had been disconnected from the rest of the train, television images showed.

- © AFP 2019