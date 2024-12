TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a young man, Muhammad Khalifa, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza as Israel continues its offence against the country.

Muhammed, who was 20-years-old, had previously spent time in Ireland with Gaza Kids. He had played football on his two visits, and met President Michael D Higgins on both occasions.

His brother Mahmoud was also killed in the attack, as were a number of their family members.

Mahmoud played for Ahli Al Nuseirat and Muhammed was one of Hilal Gaza Club’s forwards and represented the Palestine NT. Muhammed had played against Dublin club Ballybrack FC during his visits to Ireland.

In a post on X, Gaza Action Ireland paid tribute to Muhammed, saying, “Muhammad Khalifa came to Ireland twice with the Gaza Kids. He played football, gave us a window into life under siege, and warmed our hearts.

“Today he was murdered by Israel, along with his brother and family members.”

Former Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews offered his condolences to Muhammed’s family and friends.

“I’m heartbroken to hear that Muhammad Khalifa has been murdered by Israel.Khalifa was one of the amazing Gaza Kids that came to Ireland.”

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed at least 44,805 people, a majority of them civilians, according to data from the Hamas-run health ministry.

Today, the Tánaiste secured Cabinet approval for Ireland to intervene in South Africa’s case against Israel, which is currently before the International Court of Justice.

The case against Israel concerns breaches of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Ireland will intervene in South Africa’s case against Israel, initiated following the launch of Israeli military operations in Gaza since 7 October 2023.