THERE WERE FEWER deaths due to drugs in 2021, but users have been warned that mixing substances can prove fatal.

New figures by the Health Research Board show there were 354 drug poisoning deaths recorded in 2021, a decrease from 439 drug poisoning deaths in 2020.

Opioids (mainly methadone) were the most common drug group reported, accounting for seven-in-ten deaths in 2021.

The number of deaths relating to cocaine more than trebled between 2012 and 2021.

Two thirds of those who died were men.

The median age of the deceased was 41 years for men and 47 years for women.

One in two deaths were among people aged 35 to 54 years.

Most (77%) of the deceased were living in stable accommodation, while more than one in 10 of the deceased were experiencing homelessness.

Colin O’Gara, the Head of Addiction Services at St John of Gods Hospital, said the downward trend in the overall number of deaths was likely a result of the pandemic, and he does not expect that updated figures from more recent years will show the same.

He said the “big story” is the rise in the number of people taking cocaine while drinking in pubs.

“It’s glamorised and normalised in particular segments of society, but as far as we’re concerned here in the ground, we’re seeing significant damage from cocaine,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Another concern is that cocaine is often cut with other drugs, such as fentanyl or niazine, which is “a hundred times stronger than heroin”.

Tony Duffin, head of the Ana Liffey Drug Project charity, described the drop in drug poisoning deaths in 2021 as good news but said the figure “also highlight the ongoing challenges we face”.

“Most of these deaths involved mixing drugs, which increases the risk of overdose, especially when using drugs alone.

“We need to keep focusing on harm reduction, providing better support for people with mental health issues, and ensuring that prescribed medications are used safely.

“There’s a lot of good work going on to reduce drug poisoning deaths in Ireland, but we must keep working hard, and innovatively, to reduce these preventable deaths.”