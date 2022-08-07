Quiz: How much do you know about the paranormal in film and television?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TODAY IS DAVID Duchovny’s birthday, with the star first breaking into prominence through his role in the X-Files in the early 90s.
The programme boosted his career massively, with Duchovny joining co-star Gillian Anderson as FBI agents who investigate paranormal activity across the United States.
With that in mind, how much do you know about the paranormal in film and television?
