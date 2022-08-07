Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Sunday 7 August 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about the paranormal in film and television?

From aliens to ghosts, how much do you know?

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
43 minutes ago 4,966 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831930

TODAY IS DAVID Duchovny’s birthday, with the star first breaking into prominence through his role in the X-Files in the early 90s.

The programme boosted his career massively, with Duchovny joining co-star Gillian Anderson as FBI agents who investigate paranormal activity across the United States.

With that in mind, how much do you know about the paranormal in film and television?

What is the name of David Duchovny's character in The X-Files?
Alamy Stock Image
Chris Carter
Fox Mulder

John Duggett
Carl Busch
In War of the Worlds, the Steven Spielberg adaptation of H.G. Well's classic novel, what ends the alien's invasion of Earth?
They're destroyed with nuclear weapons
Killed off by famine

Killed by Earth's diseases
Ended through negotiations
Who is the star of the 1979 Ridley Scott film, Alien?
Alamy Stock Image
Sigourney Weaver
Michelle Pfeiffer

Jodie Foster
Meryl Streep
In 1977, Steven Spielberg released "Close Encounters of the Third Kind". What is the definition of a close encounter of the third kind?
Alamy Stock Image
A sighting of a UFO
A UFO having an impact on an area of land

An encounter with an alien
An alien abduction
In the Simpson's Treehouse of Horror VII, aliens Kang and Kodos replace what two US Presidential candidates?
Fox
Al Gore and George W Bush
Bill Clinton and Bob Dole

Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter
Bill Clinton and George H W Bush
Which of these alien species does not appear in the BBC TV series Dr Who?
Alamy Stock Image
Daleks
Cybermen

The Greys
Weeping Angels
How did the aliens in the 1996 film Independence Day communicate with President Whitmore?
Alamy Stock Image
Through sign language
With morse code

By talking
Telepathically
Onto more paranormal beings now. In David Lynch's cult classic TV series, Twin Peaks, what was the name of the paranormal entity which haunted and killed Laura Palmer?
Alamy Stock Image
Mike
Bob

Judy
Dale
How many Paranormal Activity films have there been?
Alamy Stock Image
2
5

7
10
Complete the film title: The ----- Witch Project
Alamy Stock Image
Salem
Blair

London
Cork
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaaaad!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

