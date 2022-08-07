Quiz: How much do you know about the paranormal in film and television?

TODAY IS DAVID Duchovny’s birthday, with the star first breaking into prominence through his role in the X-Files in the early 90s.

The programme boosted his career massively, with Duchovny joining co-star Gillian Anderson as FBI agents who investigate paranormal activity across the United States.

Advertisement

With that in mind, how much do you know about the paranormal in film and television?

What is the name of David Duchovny's character in The X-Files? Alamy Stock Image Chris Carter Fox Mulder

John Duggett Carl Busch In War of the Worlds, the Steven Spielberg adaptation of H.G. Well's classic novel, what ends the alien's invasion of Earth? They're destroyed with nuclear weapons Killed off by famine

Killed by Earth's diseases Ended through negotiations Who is the star of the 1979 Ridley Scott film, Alien? Alamy Stock Image Sigourney Weaver Michelle Pfeiffer

Jodie Foster Meryl Streep In 1977, Steven Spielberg released "Close Encounters of the Third Kind". What is the definition of a close encounter of the third kind? Alamy Stock Image A sighting of a UFO A UFO having an impact on an area of land

An encounter with an alien An alien abduction In the Simpson's Treehouse of Horror VII, aliens Kang and Kodos replace what two US Presidential candidates? Fox Al Gore and George W Bush Bill Clinton and Bob Dole

Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter Bill Clinton and George H W Bush Which of these alien species does not appear in the BBC TV series Dr Who? Alamy Stock Image Daleks Cybermen

The Greys Weeping Angels How did the aliens in the 1996 film Independence Day communicate with President Whitmore? Alamy Stock Image Through sign language With morse code

By talking Telepathically Onto more paranormal beings now. In David Lynch's cult classic TV series, Twin Peaks, what was the name of the paranormal entity which haunted and killed Laura Palmer? Alamy Stock Image Mike Bob

Judy Dale How many Paranormal Activity films have there been? Alamy Stock Image 2 5

7 10 Complete the film title: The ----- Witch Project Alamy Stock Image Salem Blair

London Cork Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Share your result: Share