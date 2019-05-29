Parcel bomb probe: Gardaí are asking postal workers who may have seen the packages to get in contact

Source: An Garda Síochána

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA is appealing for members of the public to come forward who may have information about its investigation into the posting of five parcel bombs in March 2019.

Of the five parcels posted in Ireland, three were delivered in London, one was delivered in Glasgow and a fifth parcel addressed to London was returned to the Limerick Postal Centre.

Describing the posting of the improvised explosive devices as an “extremely dangerous and reckless act”, gardaí said the devices could have caused “serious harm to anyone handling these devices”.

Gardaí said it’s still possible that members of the public may have information that could help with its joint investigation with the Met Police in London, Police Scotland and the PSNI.

They want to identify any person, postal workers or other persons in Ireland who may remember collecting or seeing the parcels around 1 March 2019, from postal delivery locations in this jurisdiction.

Police in the UK confirmed in March that they were investigating a claim made by a group styling itself as the IRA that it was behind the delivery of the parcel bombs to the locations in Britain.

The group said that five devices had been sent, but at the time only four had been detected, officers said.

The claim was received by a media outlet in the North using a recognised code word, according to a joint statement issued by Police Scotland and London’s Met Police.

Forensic evidence has now been recovered, and gardaí want to eliminate any person who may have innocently come into contact with the parcels.

Anyone with information that they think may assist the investigation are asked to contact the Garda Síochána on 1800 666 111, or the Crimestoppers number on 1800 25 00 25, and they will be dealt with in strictest confidence.