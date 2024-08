PARENT’S LEAVE WILL be extended from today, increasing from seven weeks to nine.

The entitlement is available during the first two years of a child’s life, or within two years of the placement of a child with their family in the case of adoption.

The measures were included in Budget 2024.

The leave is available to employees and people who are self-employed for €274 each week.

If your child was under the age of 2 on this date 1 August 2024, then the additional two weeks’ parent’s leave can still be received. This also applies to whether your adopted child had been placed with your family less than two years on today’s date.

Parent’s Leave is different to Parental Leave, which entitles parents to take unpaid leave from work to spend time looking after their children.

Parents may also qualify for Parent’s Benefit during parent’s leave. This is paid while you are on parent’s leave from work if you have enough social insurance (PRSI) contributions.

Employer don’t have to pay staff while on parent’s leave although some employers may ‘top-up’ the parent’s leave.

