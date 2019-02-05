Paris fire: One woman arrested after eight people die in apartment blaze

A firefighter at the scene this morning. Source: Christophe Ena/PA Images

EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE died in an apartment building fire in Paris which started last night in the French capital’s 16th arrondissement area.

The fire has left one person seriously injured and 31 people – including three firefighters – with minor injuries.

One woman has been arrested in connection with the blaze. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way and the Paris prosecutor attended the scene.

“The toll could still increase because the fire is still in progress on the 7th and 8th floors” of the eight-storey apartment block, a fire service spokesman said at the scene.

City Fire Service spokesman Clement Cognon told reporters the fire was extinguished before dawn but that firefighters are still going door to door to ensure there are no more victims and prevent residual fires. Emergency workers are also seeking to shore up the damaged building to prevent collapse.

The blaze engulfs the top floors of the apartment building. Source: AP/PA Images

The apartment building is located close to the popular Bois de Boulogne park and is about 1 kilometre from the Roland Garros stadium, which hosts the French Open tennis tournament.

More than 200 firefighters and emergency workers were involved in the operation, Paris police have said. The street was blocked off with neighboring buildings evacuated.

Last night’s fire comes one month after a deadly explosion and blaze linked to a gas leak in a Paris bakery.