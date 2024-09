PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Paschal Donohoe has said it is “vital” that a report being carried out into the €336,000 bike shed constructed at Leinster House is completed quickly.

The new bike shed for Leinster House, which allows for storage of eighteen bikes, cost €336,051.30 in total.

The cost of construction and installation was €322,282.78.

Finance Minister Jack Chambers said last week that whoever signed off on the new bike shed must be held accountable.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Department of Finance today, Donohoe said it is important that the report being carried out by the Office of Public Works (OPW) be made public.

He said the OPW “do really important work” but added “for something like this to happen is a real disappointment”.

When asked how disappointed he was when he heard the story, he said:

“I had a very similar reaction to everybody else. That something like that could have cost so much money.

“The Office of Public Works do really important work all over the country, and they do it well, and for this to happen under their watch, it was a real disappointment and a surprise to me. I am looking forward to seeing a report on this completed quickly,” said Donohoe.