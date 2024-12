A NEW CAMPAIGN has been launched to remind holidaymakers to have their passport arrangements well organised in plenty of time before they depart.

The ‘Don’t Be that Person’ campaign aims to help ensure that passports are in date before making travel plans and to apply for a passport online if needed.

People are urged to use the state’s passport renewal service – Passport Online – which the department of Foreign Affairs has called the “quickest, easiest and least expensive way” for people at home and abroad to apply for their passports.

This includes new applications and first time applications for small children. In 2024, 92% of all passport applicants used the Passport Online system.

It estimated that “99.9% of applicants” worldwide can now apply online for an Irish passport. The types of passport applications that may not be covered include what the department calls ‘complex’ renewals, where if a passport has not been renewed for an extended period of time.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin, who launched the campaign, noted that many families are currently making plans to travel abroad in 2025.

“I would encourage anyone who is considering travel to check that their passport is in date, and if they need to renew their passport or apply for the first time, to use Passport Online,” Martin said.

For more information or to renew your passport online, go to Ireland.ie/PassportOnline.