THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has announced a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, who was killed in 1989.

Finucane was shot dead by the Ulster Defence Association, in an attack found to have involved collusion with the State, in February 1989. He was 39 years old.

The family of the murdered solicitor have long called for a public inquiry to be established and demands were intensified following a 2019 British Supreme Court ruling found the investigation had a number of shortcomings.

A Supreme Court judge also said that the initial investigations had fell short of the international human rights of Finucane and his family.

Despite this, in November 2020, the UK Government again refused a public inquiry into the circumstances of Finucane’s killing but a Belfast Appeal Court in July this year ruled that the Government must establish a formal, public inquiry.

This timeline was extended as the new Labour Government considers its response. Today, the British Government announced that it would indeed be launching an investigation into his killing.

This follows a meeting between Finucane’s family and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn in Belfast yesterday.

Includes reporting by Press Association