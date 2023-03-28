All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Pat Ryan convicted of perjury

AN ALL-IRELAND winning hurler has been convicted of committing perjury before a court arising out of an internal Garda probe into the alleged squaring away of road traffic offences.

Pat Ryan, 27, appeared before Judge Patricia Harney at Limerick District Court today following an arrest by appointment at a garda station this morning.

He was convicted on a single count of perjury which occurred on 21 October 2020. He was sentenced to two weeks in jail but immediately appealed that sentence.

Ryan was originally questioned by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) in March 2021 arising out of a probe into alleged corruption in office involving a number of Gardai.

Ryan is a three-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner with Limerick who was dropped from the senior hurling panel earlier this year.