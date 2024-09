THE BODY OF a man who died in unexplained circumstances 40 years ago in Co Clare is to be re-interred following the completion of a new post-mortem examination.

Patrick Nugent, 23, died in the early hours of 11 February, 1984 after he was found lying on the ground in a car park at Bunratty Folk Park.

He had been working as a banquet manager at a party in the tourist spot the previous evening.

Nugent was given CPR at the scene and was brought by ambulance to Barrington’s Hospital in Limerick, where he died from his injuries.

A man was charged in connection with his death, but was acquitted and cleared of any criminal charges.

The family of Nugent believe he was killed, but nobody has been convicted over his death.

His body was exhumed this week as part of a new investigation which will review and re-examine all available material using modern-day investigative techniques.

On Thursday, gardaí said the post-mortem has been completed and arrangements for the re-internment of his remains will be made with his family and the coroner.

The results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí say they are hopeful that the new post-mortem examination, fresh interviews with 100 witnesses and advances in investigation methods will bring new information to light.

An investigation team from the Clare Garda division has been established at Shannon Garda Station led by a senior investigating officer.

In October 1985, a coroner’s inquest jury returned a verdict of accidental death in relation to Mr Nugent, but added that it was “far from satisfied as to the circumstances under which Patrick Nugent sustained the injuries which caused his death”.

In 2014, the Government established an Independent Review Mechanism, which included Nugent’s, which recommended the establishment of a special inquiry.

In 2017, the Government appointed Judge Patrick Clyne to carry out this inquiry, who reported to the Minister for Justice in 2020.

A cold case inquiry was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in 2022 and on Tuesday, Gardai announced a new investigation into his death.