Have you seen missing teenager Patrick O'Brien?

GARDAÍ IN MOUNTJOY are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Patrick O’Brien, aged 15 years who is missing from Dublin city centre since early Saturday morning 7 May, 2022.

Patrick is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of medium build with short black hair and blue eyes. When Patrick was last seen he was wearing a black hoody tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners.

It is believed that Patrick may be in Dublin city centre. Gardaí and Patrick’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8601, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement