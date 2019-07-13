Gardaí appeal for information on missing Patrick O'Callaghan (49)

GARDAÍ IN ENNISCORTHY are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Patrick O’Callaghan.

Patrick was last seen yesterday morning, Friday 12 July.

He purchased a ticket for the train from Enniscorthy to Sligo but did not arrive at his destination. Gardaí said that there’s a possibility that Patrick may be in the Wicklow area.

He is described as 5ft 10in tall, with light brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Patrick was wearing lime green cargo shorts, a navy zipped long sleeve top and a t-shirt.

Patrick had also been reported missing on Thursday, before being located that evening.

Patrick’s family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9242580 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.