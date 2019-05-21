Patrick Quirke lodges appeal against his murder conviction

PATRICK QUIRKE HAS lodged an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan.

Earlier this month, the Tipperary farmer was convicted of killing Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight, in June 2011.

A spokesperson for the Court Service has confirmed that appeal papers were lodged on 16 May.

Quirke was found guilty by a ten to two majority at the Central Criminal Court following the longest murder trial in the history of the State.

During 13 weeks of evidence, the trial was frequently interrupted by legal argument.

Ryan went missing in June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am. His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by the Quirke 22 months later in April 2013.

Quirke’s appeal will be heard in the Court of Appeal.

A hearing date has not been set and the case is likely to take nine months or more before it is heard.

