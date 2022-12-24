Man charged in connection with violent incident in Patrickswell, Co Limerick

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with a violent incident in Limerick this week.

The incident took place in Patrickswell, a 15 minute drive from Limerick city.

The man in his 50s was arrested yesterday and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 2:15pm today.

Sources told The Journal that multiple vehicles were rammed during the incident, and that weapons including a baseball bat and a hammer were used to do damage to the cars.

The assault took place after two groups of men got into a disagreement in a local pub, and sources said that when the second group left they were ambushed by the first outside of another bar in the town.

The incident in Patrickswell does not appear to be connected with another recent incident in Limerick.

Rathkeale, where a number of vehicles were written off on Monday in a ramming incident, is just a 20 minute drive away.