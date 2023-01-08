Cork sports broadcaster dies following alleged hit-and-run last month

A MAN WHO was injured in an alleged hit-and-run during Christmas week has passed away in hospital.

Sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer, aged in his 60s, was left in a critical condition after the two-vehicle collision at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon, near Bandon, Co Cork on December 30.

He was pronounced dead in Cork University Hospital this morning.

One man aged in his 30s has been charged and before the courts in relation to the case.

Gardaí confirmed the death of a man in his 60s and added that the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Palmer worked with Cork local radio station C103 and was also a columnist with The Echo newspaper.

Cork GAA are saddened to hear of the death of Paudie Palmer. Paudie has been a brilliant servant to our games over many years. The press box in Cork and around the country will be a lonely place without his presence. Sympathy to his wife and family at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/16xsCOOHy8 — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) January 8, 2023

Tributes have been paid to him by Cork GAA which described him as a “brilliant servant” to sport over his career.

“The press box in Cork and around the country will be a lonely place without his presence,” the board posted on social media.

His god-daughter Claudine Keane, wife of former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane, was among those asking for prayers on his behalf as he lay in hospital.

Appearing before Bandon District Court on Thursday, Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig was remanded in custody for a further two weeks over the incident.

He has been previously charged with four charges relating to the alleged hit and run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon on December 30 last.

Charges

The charges include failing to offer assistance at the scene of a crash to the injured party, broadcaster Paudie Palmer, failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at the place of occurrence for a reasonable period and failing to stop his vehicle.

At court on Thursday, Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that the investigation is quite extensive, with gardai awaiting reports prior to any directions from the DPP.

Solicitor for Bezverkhyi, Myra Dinneen, said she consented to the Garda request for a further remand in custody until January 19 next, at which point she indicated she would make a bail application for her client.

She added that her client expresses regret for what happened.

With reporting by Noel Baker