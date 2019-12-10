This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish barrister Paul Anthony McDermott has died aged 47

Tributes have been paid to the well-known barrister and commentator

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 10:18 AM
47 minutes ago 16,834 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4925189
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Irish barrister Paul Anthony McDermott, who has died aged 47. 

A well-known lawyer based in Dublin, McDermott was also a respected commentator on Irish legal issues and a regular writer in the Sunday Times newspaper for over 10 years. 

McDermott had been a junior counsel since 1996, before being made senior counsel in 2015. 

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he was “deeply saddened” by the news. 

“A very talented barrister, popular lecturer & entertaining newspaper columnist, he will be greatly missed by so many. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” Flanagan said. 

Tributes have been paid this morning from the world of politics, media and the law. 

John Burns, the Associate Editor of the Sunday Times Ireland, said that the paper was in mourning. 

“His wit and erudition were greatly enjoyed by readers. Our sincere condolences to his wife and family,” he said. 

The Office of the Press Ombudsman praised him as a “compassionate lawyer”, as well as a “witty newspaper columnist and a wise commentator on radio and television”. 

