This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Banned driver who left student with 'catastrophic' brain injury jailed for eight years

Paul Connolly was under the influence of drugs and driving his young child to school when his car mounted the footpath.

By Fiona Ferguson Friday 3 May 2019, 5:29 PM
17 minutes ago 2,753 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4619152
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A KILDARE MAN who left two pedestrians seriously injured when he drove onto a busy footpath before “calmly” leaving the scene has been given an eight and a half year sentence.

Paul Connolly (37) was under the influence of drugs and driving his young child to school when his car mounted the footpath, leaving one young law student with a “catastrophic” brain injury.

Connolly, of Cregg Court, Kilmeague, Robertstown, Co Kildare, has 215 previous convictions including 14 for dangerous driving and three for hit-and-runs. He admitted to taking cocaine and tablets the night before.

He was on a 25-year driving ban at the time and had been released from prison a month earlier.

Connolly pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Mr Igoe and Mr Dhala at Coolmine Road, Coolmine on 1 May 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs; possession of cannabis; failing to remain at the scene; failing to offer assistance; failing to alert gardaí; as well as driving without insurance or a driving licence on the same occasion.

Judge Melanie Greally suspended the final 18 months of the sentence today, giving Connolly credit for his guilty plea, his remorse and his limited cooperation. She said she also took into account Connolly’s long-standing addiction issues.

At a previous hearing, the court heard how Connolly “undertook” a line of traffic stopped at a railway barrier, before suddenly swerving onto the pavement where he first hit Michael Igoe (54) and continued driving to hit student Francis Dhala (19), causing him “catastrophic” injuries.

Witnesses described him going back onto the road, doing a U-turn and driving “calmly” from the scene with a smashed windscreen. He was followed by a driving instructor who kept in touch with gardaí until they were able to intercept him.

‘Considerable distress’

The court heard Connolly told initially gardaí he thought he had hit “a bush.” He later said he had taken his eyes off the road for a second and didn’t know he had hit anyone.

Igoe sustained a badly-fractured ankle, bruising, torn shoulder muscles and concussion from bang to his head. He underwent surgery and the insertion of plates and screws in his ankle. He continues to have a limp.

Judge Greally noted that Igoe’s victim impact report was “very understated” but said he had no doubt experienced a significant deterioration in his health and well-being.

Dhala suffered a severe and traumatic brain injury and underwent multiple surgeries, spending over three months in hospital. He is currently spending weekdays at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire.

The court heard Dhala has done well since the accident but suffers ongoing issues such as cognitive defects and short-term memory problems. He has recently regained the ability to speak, eat and drink normally but is not expected to return to his full previous level of cognitive functioning.

Judge Greally said this had serious future consequences for Dhala who was studying law and attended court in a wheelchair with his family.

She wished both Igoe and Dhala a full recovery and said that she hoped Francis Dhala continues with his chosen career in law, adding “perhaps one day we will see him in this building.”

The judge also noted the serious trauma caused to Dhala’s family, particularly his sister Grace who was with him at the time, and the fact that the family was told multiple times that Francis was in danger of dying or of remaining in a vegetative state.

She said the family was in need of ongoing psychological support and had incurred hospital bills of over €100,000.

Defence counsel, Martin O’Rourke SC, handed in a letter of apology from Connolly and a psychological report into court.

He said Connolly admitted taking cocaine and self-medicating with street benzodiazepine as he had been on anti-depressants but could no longer afford them. He said his client had a difficult family background and started drinking as a 14-year-old, with most of his convictions being drink-related.

Judge Greally said there were “extreme’ aggravating factors in the case, including the “inherent danger” of passing a line of cars on the inside, then mounting a footpath exposing numerous pedestrians to danger, added to the fact that Connolly then accelerated along the path.

She also listed the fact that Connolly left the scene, was intoxicated at the time, and was driving his own daughter who was described by witnesses as in a state of “considerable distress”.

The eight-and-a-half-year sentence was backdated to 1 May last year. Connolly was ordered to be of good behaviour and abide by the supervision of the Probation Services for 18 months on his release.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fiona Ferguson

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie