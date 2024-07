PAY-RELATED MATERNITY benefit should be a focus of the next government, according to Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

Speaking to reporters today, the Fine Gael deputy leader said linking maternity benefit to income would not be carried out by the current government, but it should be something to aspire to after the next general election.

Changes to the Jobseekers payment, creating a sliding scale system to soften the financial loss that workers face when they suddenly lose their job is set to come into effect at the end of this year or early in 2025.

Unemployed people will get a benefit of 60% of their salary to a maximum payment per week of €450 for the first three months after losing their job, €375 for the next three months and €300 for the final three months.

At present, somebody who loses their job receives the basic Jobseekers payment of €220.

Humphreys said it was something she was anxious to progress, but told the media today she would like additional steps to be taken to ensure such changes are also brought in for maternity benefit so as to “recognise the important role that mothers pan in terms of taking maternity leave”.

The weekly rate of maternity benefit is currently €274.

The minister said she didn’t want to see women suffer a cliff edge drop in their income when they avail of maternity leave.

“I’d like to think that as part of the next government it should certainly something that we should be aspiring to,” Humphreys said, indicated that she wants it to form part of the Fine Gael general election manifesto.

“It’s something I feel very strongly about, it’s about supporting the women of Ireland, who take time off, that they don’t have this sudden drop in their income whenever they go on maternity leave, it’s about supporting women in the workforce,” said Humphreys.