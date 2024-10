SPEAK TO THE families of the 381 Irish soldiers heading to take up their post in South Lebanon next month and there is a mix of pride and nerves.

The square in Custume Barracks in Athlone was packed today with hundreds of people as the 125th Infantry Battalion formed up for a formal Ministerial Salute parade.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin and Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Seán Clancy took the salute of the troops.

The soldiers will replace the men and women of the 124th Infantry Battalion who have been performing their peacekeeping role amid heavy fighting by Israeli and Hezbollah forces.

Where they are going is fraught with danger as both Israeli and Hezbollah have hit UN bases – thankfully without Irish injuries. Yesterday a suspected stray Hezbollah Katusha rocket struck the main Irish base at Camp Shamrock.

Lieutenant Colonel Shane Rockett will lead the troops on their six month deployment. He explained that today’s event is a great chance to help the families understand what is ahead for their loved ones.

“This is an opportunity to kindof mark and record the training that we put in to date, and give the families an opportunity to see their loved ones prepared in a ceremonial fashion for overseas.

“It goes back to an age old military tradition that anytime military units were traveling overseas, there was a bit of pomp and ceremony attached to it.

“We do this for all our overseas deployments. It’s a nice opportunity also for us to mingle with the families as well, bring them in for a cup of tea and some food here in the barracks.

“We get them to talk with us if they have any questions about the deployment. So it gives us that little bit of face time with the families as well before we go and the troops and I think the families really, really appreciate that.”

Soldiers stand at ease on the parade ground during today's event. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Private Sammy Lewis (19) was there with his family and his mother Fiona and grandmother Eileen Flynn spoke about how they are feeling.

Fiona said: “He’s only 19 and it is his first tour of duty so a lot of apprehension at the moment.

“But he’s had brilliant training, and he’s going with a brilliant crew and that gives us a lot of reassurance.”

Grandmother Eileen is feeling the same but said: “A little apprehensive as well especially with the varying circumstances in Lebanon at the moment but hopefully it will go well.”

‘Really hit home’

Chloe McIntyre with her son Private Keelan Barrett. Niall O'Connor / The Journal Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

Chloe Mcintyre’s son Private Keelan Barrett from Letterkenny will be heading over for his first trip.

Chloe said: “I’m feeling very nervous, to be honest with you. Things really hit home today with the parade and the formality of saying goodbye. But I’m trying to stay in the present moment and just pray that all will be well and they will be safe.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of experience going with them.”

Keelan is looking forward to the trip and he has promised to keep his mother up to date with events to put her at ease.

“I’m looking forward to it, getting to do my service and serve the country. Of course my mother will be a bit worried but I know what I am doing and I am looking forward to it and try and keep my mum posted. No matter what is going on out there, I have a job to do there.”

Declan and Maureen Heraty from Donegal with their son Private Máirtín Heraty who is the youngest soldier in the Battalion. Niall O'Connor / The Journal. Niall O'Connor / The Journal. / The Journal.

Last week The Journal met the youngest soldier 19-year-old Private Máirtín Heraty from Donegal in the Gen of Imaal where he was undergoing intensive training with the rest of the Battalion.

He was at today’s event with his mother Maureen and father Declan.

Declan said: “We are happy that he is going over, it is a very important job. With what is happening over there it is very good to see the UN still there and keeping an eye on things.

“Máirtín has had really good training and he has a mature head on his shoulders and he knows what he is getting himself into. He volunteered for this so he is happy, we are happy and good luck to him.”

‘A mother worries everyday’

Maureen takes a similar perspective but said she is anxious about her son leaving.

“I’m nervous but that’s what he wants to do and he has a good head on him. A mother worries every day of her life about her kids so there will always be worry but nothing major.”

The young soldier is just weeks out of his training and is not even one year in the military.

He was working in a fish factory before joining up in March after his Leaving Cert and just eight months later he is now destined for the hills of South Lebanon.

He told us what it was like to come home with the news he was shipping out to Lebanon.

“It was a worry coming home to tell them the day I found out.

“I knew they were going to support me whatever I do and they knew I was going to go overseas at some point just maybe not as early as it is,” he explained.

Veterans Jack McKervey and Pius Devine at today's event. Niall O'Connor / The Journal Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

In the crowd two veterans were standing watching proceedings. Jack McKervey was a sergeant in the Transport section and Pius Devine was a Quartermaster.

Devine gave some advice to the young soldiers: “What you do, do it well, and use your training, stick to it and the procedures.

“That will get you through and work as a team – everyone is in it together and that is the most important thing overseas, always look after your comrades.”