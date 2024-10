THE MAIN IRISH base in south Lebanon, Camp Shamrock, was struck by a rocket overnight but no Irish soldiers were injured.

The facility located near At Tiri, officially designated as United Nations Post 2-45, was hit by what is believed to be a Hezbollah missile.

The rocket hit away from the accommodation blocks and bunkers, near the camp’s helicopter pad.

The projectile is understood to have been travelling north to south and was on its way to strike a target, likely in Israel.

The Irish share the camp with other nationalities, mostly Polish soldiers, and it is understood that all personnel are accounted for.

It is the latest incident of a Hezbollah rocket striking a UN post – it is believed a stray rocket hit UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura on the coast earlier this week.

It is not known if the Hezbollah strike was an intentional targeting of the Irish base but sources have said that such devices regularly malfunction and fall short of their intended targets.

Hezbollah has also been launching rockets from near UNIFIL positions.

There has also been a number of recent incidents in which UNIFIL troops have been injured by Israeli fire on various positions.

Irish soldiers of the 125th Infantry Battalion are holding an event today in Athlone before they leave for Lebanon next month to replace the existing 330 soldiers of the 124th Infantry Battalion.