Piano at Pearse Station taken out of service due to 'extensive mindless vandalism'

THE PIANO AT Dublin’s Pearse station has been taken out of action after “extensive damage” was done to the mechanism of the instrument.

In conjunction with piano tuner John Murphy, Irish Rail installed the decorated piano on the southbound platform of the station in September 2017.

Irish Rail confirmed today that the piano has now been taken out of action due to “extensive mindless vandalism”.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail told TheJounal.ie that the damage was discovered when Murphy, who still tunes the piano, looked inside it today.

“He found that there was extensive damage done to the mechanism of the piano,” they said.

“It couldn’t have been caused by wear and tear or whatever … there were things that were pulled out of it.”

Our #Pearsepiano will be out of action for some time due to extensive mindless vandalism. @irishpianotuner is currently working to get it back to its former glory. pic.twitter.com/xqp7sAIhuG — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 28, 2019 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

It is unclear when the piano was vandalised and Irish Rail is currently looking back through CCTV footage.

Murphy has now ordered new parts for the piano, which are being delivered from the UK.

“Once they come, then it will take him some time to fit them and get them tuned up again,” the spokesperson said.

As a result, Irish Rail anticipates that the piano will remain out of service for over a week.